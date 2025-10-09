Left Menu

Gold and Silver: Persistent Shine Amid Global Unrest

The unprecedented surge in gold and silver prices is due to a weakened US economy, central bank purchases, and geopolitical tensions. Both metals are witnessing historic price highs, driven by safe-haven demand and macroeconomic factors, with predictions of continuing upward trends as uncertainties persist globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:41 IST
Gold and silver prices have skyrocketed amid a US government shutdown, safe-haven demand, and central bank interventions. On Thursday, silver breached a historic high of USD 50 an ounce, while gold crossed the USD 4,000 mark for the first time, according to analysts.

In domestic markets, gold followed this global trend, reaching record prices alongside a stable rupee and a US dollar index under 100. Silver also rose significantly, supported by strong global signals. Investors remain focused on US economic instability, a weakening labor market, and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Analysts attribute these trends to ongoing geopolitical tensions and tariff wars, with central banks increasing gold holdings amid market uncertainties. The structural deficits and rising industrial demand for silver, especially in green technology sectors, continue to fuel its value. Silver faces a supply shortage anticipated to deepen by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

