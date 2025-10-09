Gold and Silver: Persistent Shine Amid Global Unrest

Gold and silver prices have skyrocketed amid a US government shutdown, safe-haven demand, and central bank interventions. On Thursday, silver breached a historic high of USD 50 an ounce, while gold crossed the USD 4,000 mark for the first time, according to analysts.

In domestic markets, gold followed this global trend, reaching record prices alongside a stable rupee and a US dollar index under 100. Silver also rose significantly, supported by strong global signals. Investors remain focused on US economic instability, a weakening labor market, and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Analysts attribute these trends to ongoing geopolitical tensions and tariff wars, with central banks increasing gold holdings amid market uncertainties. The structural deficits and rising industrial demand for silver, especially in green technology sectors, continue to fuel its value. Silver faces a supply shortage anticipated to deepen by 2025.

