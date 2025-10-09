Bank of Mexico Weighs Further Interest Rate Cuts

In a recently released meeting minutes, the Bank of Mexico, known as Banxico, has indicated that further interest rate cuts may be on the horizon. This comes hot on the heels of last month's reduction, which saw the rate fall to 7.5%, its lowest since May 2022.

The central bank's board considered several influencing factors, including the behavior of the exchange rate, the current weakness in economic activity, and the potential repercussions of alterations in global trade policies.

As these external and internal conditions continue to evolve, the Bank of Mexico remains vigilant in its fiscal strategies to support the nation's economy in an uncertain global environment.

