FTSE 100 Slides as HSBC Shares Stumble; Banking Sector Feels the Pinch

The FTSE 100 retreated from its record high on Thursday, pressured by a sharp decline in HSBC shares. HSBC fell 5.4%, marking its steepest drop in over six months, after announcing plans to fully acquire Hang Seng Bank in a HK$106.1 billion deal.

Investor confidence wavered as the broader banking sector dipped 3.7%. Lloyds Banking Group and Close Brothers declined 3.3% and 12.8%, respectively, after revealing potential financial liabilities linked to a motor finance scandal. Additionally, Lloyds planned to buy out Schroders in a joint venture.

Performance in the automotive sector was equally troubled, with Aston Martin and European auto stocks seeing sharp declines. Meanwhile, the construction sector had a positive day, bolstered by Volution Group's exceptional financial results, contributing to a modest rise in the sector.

