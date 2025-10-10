Turbulence in the Skies: Government Shutdown Disrupts U.S. Air Traffic

Amid a nine-day government shutdown, U.S. air traffic faces significant challenges as notable absenteeism among air traffic controllers leads to widespread flight delays. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that persistent absenteeism could result in dismissals, emphasizing the critical impact of the staffing shortages on the nation's aviation network.

Statistics reveal nearly 21,000 flight delays since the shutdown began, affecting major airlines like United, Delta, and American Airlines. The Federal Aviation Administration reports staffing struggles in cities such as Indianapolis, Philadelphia, and Washington, causing operational disruptions.

While 90% to 95% of controllers are working despite not receiving pay, union officials stress the importance of adherence to established leave policies. Calls for a government resolution grow louder, especially with a historic precedent of prolonged shutdown impacts on the aviation sector looming over congressional discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)