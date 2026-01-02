Drama Unfolds: BJP Candidate Locked In To Prevent Withdrawal

Tensions flared in Nagpur as supporters of BJP candidate Kisan Gawande locked him inside his house to prevent him from withdrawing his nomination for upcoming civic polls. The incident took place as a last-ditch effort by loyalists who hoped to see Gawande contest from ward 13(D).

Initially nominated alongside Vijay Holey from the same ward, Gawande was subsequently asked by the party to step down, sparking discontent among BJP workers from the Hazaripahad area, a locality within the ward. The workers' actions highlighted their desire for representation in the upcoming elections.

Calm was restored when BJP MLC Parinay Fuke, alongside local leaders, managed to pacify the agitated workers. Consequently, Gawande officially withdrew his nomination, aligning with the party's directive. The civic elections, including those for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, are slated for January 15 with vote counting scheduled for the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)