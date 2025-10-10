Puravankara's Steady Rise: Realty Boom Continues

Real estate firm Puravankara Ltd has experienced a 4% growth in sales bookings, reaching Rs 1,322 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, driven by increased demand for residential properties.

Comparatively, the company had sales bookings of Rs 1,270 crore in the same quarter last year. According to the latest regulatory filing, the Bengaluru-based firm reported a 4% rise in sales bookings during the April-September period of the 2025-26 fiscal year, totaling Rs 2,445 crore, up from Rs 2,349 crore in the previous year's corresponding period.

Sales covered 1.50 million square feet in Q2 and 2.75 million square feet in the first half of the current fiscal. Notably, the average realization increased to Rs 8,814 per square foot in the second quarter, up by 7% year-on-year, and Rs 8,891 per square foot in the first six months, an 8% jump year-on-year.

