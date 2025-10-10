Left Menu

Puravankara's Steady Rise: Realty Boom Continues

Puravankara Ltd reported a 4% increase in sales bookings, reaching Rs 1,322 crore in Q2, indicating strong demand for residential properties. The company's sales grew to Rs 2,445 crore in the first half of FY26, with significant increases in average realization prices per square foot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:30 IST
Puravankara's Steady Rise: Realty Boom Continues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate firm Puravankara Ltd has experienced a 4% growth in sales bookings, reaching Rs 1,322 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, driven by increased demand for residential properties.

Comparatively, the company had sales bookings of Rs 1,270 crore in the same quarter last year. According to the latest regulatory filing, the Bengaluru-based firm reported a 4% rise in sales bookings during the April-September period of the 2025-26 fiscal year, totaling Rs 2,445 crore, up from Rs 2,349 crore in the previous year's corresponding period.

Sales covered 1.50 million square feet in Q2 and 2.75 million square feet in the first half of the current fiscal. Notably, the average realization increased to Rs 8,814 per square foot in the second quarter, up by 7% year-on-year, and Rs 8,891 per square foot in the first six months, an 8% jump year-on-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health Insurance Providers in India 2025: Making Informed Choices for Your Well-being

Top Health Insurance Providers in India 2025: Making Informed Choices for Yo...

 India
2
Norwegian FA President Emphasizes Dialogue Amid Peace Deal Celebration

Norwegian FA President Emphasizes Dialogue Amid Peace Deal Celebration

 Global
3
Karnataka's Political Crossroads: Speculations of a November Revolution

Karnataka's Political Crossroads: Speculations of a November Revolution

 India
4
Diplomatic Gambits: Trump's Unyielding Quest for Global Peace

Diplomatic Gambits: Trump's Unyielding Quest for Global Peace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025