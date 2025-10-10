Global Investor Prosus Infuses Rs 1,296 Crore into Travel Platform ixigo

Travel booking platform ixigo has announced a major financial boost, securing Rs 1,296 crore from global technology investor Prosus through a preferential issue of equity shares.

The deal, approved by ixigo's board, involves the sale of a 10.1 per cent stake to MIH Investments One B.V., a Prosus affiliate, in exchange for Rs 1,295.56 crore (USD 146 million). This investment, at Rs 280 per share, represents a slight premium over ixigo's recent Volume Weighted Average Price.

ixigo plans to utilize the investment for growth opportunities, including AI developments, technology enhancements, expansion of its hotel OTA business, and potential acquisitions. Prosus continues its strategic investment in high-growth markets like India, with ixigo representing its latest venture in the travel sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)