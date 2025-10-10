Emerging Market Ends the Week on a Downbeat Note Amidst Global Economic Fluctuations

On Friday, emerging market assets saw a decline, wrapping up a challenging week marked by regional interest rate decisions and significant data releases, accompanied by a strengthening U.S. dollar driven by shifting global political dynamics.

The MSCI index of emerging market currencies fell by 0.2%, marking its fourth day of losses. The U.S. dollar's strong performance this week was fueled by Japan's fiscal plans under newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, as well as political uncertainty in France and a U.S. government shutdown.

In Europe, the Hungarian forint and Polish zloty faced downward pressure, while the Czech Republic's currency rose following a favorable election outcome. Romania's economy showed modest growth despite a widening trade deficit and persistent inflation.

