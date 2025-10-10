Left Menu

Emerging Market Ends the Week on a Downbeat Note Amidst Global Economic Fluctuations

Emerging market assets experienced a dip amid regional interest rate decisions and the strengthening U.S. dollar. Political uncertainty and fiscal changes in countries like Japan and France affected currency valuations. The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty faced pressures, while Czech and Romanian markets showed some gains.

On Friday, emerging market assets saw a decline, wrapping up a challenging week marked by regional interest rate decisions and significant data releases, accompanied by a strengthening U.S. dollar driven by shifting global political dynamics.

The MSCI index of emerging market currencies fell by 0.2%, marking its fourth day of losses. The U.S. dollar's strong performance this week was fueled by Japan's fiscal plans under newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, as well as political uncertainty in France and a U.S. government shutdown.

In Europe, the Hungarian forint and Polish zloty faced downward pressure, while the Czech Republic's currency rose following a favorable election outcome. Romania's economy showed modest growth despite a widening trade deficit and persistent inflation.

