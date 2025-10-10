Left Menu

Etihad's New Route to Kabul Boosts UAE-Afghan Ties

Etihad Airways will launch flights to Kabul in December, marking closer UAE-Afghanistan ties. This decision meets rising demand for direct routes and supports trade and community connections. With a large Afghan population in the UAE, the move strengthens both economic and social relationships between the two nations.

Updated: 10-10-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:13 IST
In a move marking closer ties between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan, Etihad Airways announced the launch of three weekly flights to Kabul starting in December. This expansion aims to cater to the increased demand for travel between the two nations.

The airline recently recorded a substantial USD 476 million profit in 2024, and stated that the new routes will bolster trade, travel, and community ties. Etihad further emphasized the importance of these flights due to the UAE's significant Afghan diaspora, estimated at 300,000 residents by the Afghan Business Council.

This announcement comes as the UAE has strengthened their diplomatic relations with the Afghanistan government led by the Taliban. Despite international isolation of the Taliban due to their policies, they have managed to establish connections with regional players. The UAE joins other international airlines, such as Turkish Airlines and FlyDubai, providing direct flights to Kabul.

