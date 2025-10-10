Rushil Décor Gears Up Global Expansion with Major Production Boost

Rushil Décor Limited, a leader in India's decorative laminate and MDF panel board industry, has launched trial production for the second phase of its advanced manufacturing facility near Gandhinagar, Gujarat. This strategic expansion is set to significantly increase the company's production capacity.

The newly operational Phase 2 adds approximately 1.6 million sheets of production capacity per annum, driving the overall facility output to 2.8 million sheets annually. Targeting high-growth markets such as the USA and Europe, the company aims for consolidated revenues of around ₹11,000 million in FY2026.

Securing substantial export orders, Rushil Décor expects this expansion to enhance its position as a premium supplier internationally. Positioned as one of India's largest organized MDF manufacturers, Rushil Décor continues to innovate and expand its global footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)