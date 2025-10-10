Left Menu

Rushil Décor Gears Up Global Expansion with Major Production Boost

Rushil Décor Limited commences its trial run for Phase 2 of their Jumbo Size Laminates facility, aiming to boost production to 2.8 million sheets annually. The expansion aligns with their strategy to enhance competitiveness and meet global demand, projecting substantial revenue growth for FY 25-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:54 IST
Rushil Décor Gears Up Global Expansion with Major Production Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rushil Décor Limited, a leader in India's decorative laminate and MDF panel board industry, has launched trial production for the second phase of its advanced manufacturing facility near Gandhinagar, Gujarat. This strategic expansion is set to significantly increase the company's production capacity.

The newly operational Phase 2 adds approximately 1.6 million sheets of production capacity per annum, driving the overall facility output to 2.8 million sheets annually. Targeting high-growth markets such as the USA and Europe, the company aims for consolidated revenues of around ₹11,000 million in FY2026.

Securing substantial export orders, Rushil Décor expects this expansion to enhance its position as a premium supplier internationally. Positioned as one of India's largest organized MDF manufacturers, Rushil Décor continues to innovate and expand its global footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation into Karur Stampede

Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation int...

 India
2
Veteran Jaipur Constable Passes Away from Sleep Heart Attack

Veteran Jaipur Constable Passes Away from Sleep Heart Attack

 India
3
Court Halts Misuse of Journalist's Identity on Social Platforms

Court Halts Misuse of Journalist's Identity on Social Platforms

 India
4
ED Raids Minister's Properties Amid Political Tensions

ED Raids Minister's Properties Amid Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025