Puravankara Limited Reports Robust Growth in Real Estate Pre-Sales for Q2 FY26

Puravankara Limited, a major real estate developer in India, reported significant growth in Q2 FY26 with pre-sales of Rs 1,322 crores, a 4% increase year-on-year. The company expanded its portfolio by over 6.36 million square feet, with significant projects in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and experienced 8% growth in customer collections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:33 IST
Bengaluru, October 10, 2025: Puravankara Limited, a leading real estate developer in India, has reported substantial financial gains for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The company achieved pre-sales of Rs 1,322 crores, reflecting a 4% increase compared to the same period last year. The average price realisation also saw a 7% improvement.

Managing Director Ashish Puravankara highlighted the strong performance, attributing it to sustained trust from customers and the robust strength of the brand in various markets. The first half of FY26 saw the company expanding its developable area by over 6.36 million square feet, including notable projects in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The real estate sector has shown renewed momentum, with the Reserve Bank of India increasing its growth projection for FY26 to 6.8%. This optimism is driven by strong domestic demand, positioning Puravankara well to capitalize on the positive market conditions.

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

