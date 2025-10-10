Puravankara Limited Reports Robust Growth in Real Estate Pre-Sales for Q2 FY26

Bengaluru, October 10, 2025: Puravankara Limited, a leading real estate developer in India, has reported substantial financial gains for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The company achieved pre-sales of Rs 1,322 crores, reflecting a 4% increase compared to the same period last year. The average price realisation also saw a 7% improvement.

Managing Director Ashish Puravankara highlighted the strong performance, attributing it to sustained trust from customers and the robust strength of the brand in various markets. The first half of FY26 saw the company expanding its developable area by over 6.36 million square feet, including notable projects in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The real estate sector has shown renewed momentum, with the Reserve Bank of India increasing its growth projection for FY26 to 6.8%. This optimism is driven by strong domestic demand, positioning Puravankara well to capitalize on the positive market conditions.

