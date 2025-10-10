BMW's Accelerating Growth: GST Cuts and Festive Surge Fuel Record Sales

German luxury automaker BMW is witnessing unprecedented growth in the Indian market, propelled by the reduction in GST rates and a strong demand during the festive season, according to BMW Group India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar.

BMW Group India reported its highest-ever third-quarter car sales, reaching 4,204 units between July and September 2025, which marks a 21% increase from the same period the previous year. Additionally, BMW's sales for the first nine months of 2025 hit a new peak with 11,978 units sold, showing a 13% rise year-on-year.

Electric vehicle sales have also surged, with BMW selling 2,509 electric BMWs and MINIs, achieving a staggering 246% year-on-year growth. This has pushed the EV share of total sales to 21%, a figure expected to surpass 30% by 2027, positioning BMW ahead of government targets for EV penetration by 2030.

