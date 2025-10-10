Left Menu

Empowering MSMEs: Leadership and Innovation at the Forefront

The INDAM-KJSIM International MSME Conference 2025 focused on leadership, sustainable growth, and innovation for MSMEs, featuring industry leaders, academics, and policymakers. Sponsored by major organizations, it underscored the importance of MSMEs in India's economy and fostered international collaboration in advancing research-driven dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:32 IST
Empowering MSMEs: Leadership and Innovation at the Forefront
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai witnessed a significant gathering as the K J Somaiya Institute of Management hosted the INDAM-KJSIM International MSME Conference 2025, a crucial dialogue on leadership and sustainable growth in the small business sector. This prestigious event, sponsored by Supreme Industries and the State Bank of India, was held at the Somaiya Vidyavihar Campus.

The conference highlighted the pivotal role MSMEs play in the economy, engaging industry leaders, policymakers, and academicians to explore innovations and policy reforms vital for their future. The presence of global insights, courtesy of INDAM's partnership, was a notable feature, ensuring academic and practical balance in deliberations.

Addressing the attendees, Former Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Suresh Prabhu, applauded MSMEs as foundational structures of large enterprises, emphasizing their transformative impact on the economy. The event was a melting pot of ideas, with multiple panel discussions, workshops, and academic presentations propelling India towards becoming a leading global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TikTok Threat Trial: Fayaz Khan Convicted for Endangering Nigel Farage

TikTok Threat Trial: Fayaz Khan Convicted for Endangering Nigel Farage

 United Kingdom
2
BSF Unveils Winter Strategy to Thwart Border Infiltration

BSF Unveils Winter Strategy to Thwart Border Infiltration

 India
3
Political Shift: RJD MLAs Resign Ahead of Bihar Elections

Political Shift: RJD MLAs Resign Ahead of Bihar Elections

 India
4
Maharashtra Sets New Guidelines for App-Based Transport Aggregators

Maharashtra Sets New Guidelines for App-Based Transport Aggregators

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025