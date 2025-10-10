Empowering MSMEs: Leadership and Innovation at the Forefront

Mumbai witnessed a significant gathering as the K J Somaiya Institute of Management hosted the INDAM-KJSIM International MSME Conference 2025, a crucial dialogue on leadership and sustainable growth in the small business sector. This prestigious event, sponsored by Supreme Industries and the State Bank of India, was held at the Somaiya Vidyavihar Campus.

The conference highlighted the pivotal role MSMEs play in the economy, engaging industry leaders, policymakers, and academicians to explore innovations and policy reforms vital for their future. The presence of global insights, courtesy of INDAM's partnership, was a notable feature, ensuring academic and practical balance in deliberations.

Addressing the attendees, Former Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Suresh Prabhu, applauded MSMEs as foundational structures of large enterprises, emphasizing their transformative impact on the economy. The event was a melting pot of ideas, with multiple panel discussions, workshops, and academic presentations propelling India towards becoming a leading global economy.

