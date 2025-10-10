Tata Elxsi Shares Dip Amid Profit Decline
Shares of Tata Elxsi fell over 3% as the company reported a 32.5% drop in net profit for the September quarter. The dip follows a decline in revenue and profitability despite a generally positive market day, with indices showing gains.
Tata Elxsi's shares suffered a setback on Friday, dropping over 3% after the design and technology services company reported a significant 32.5% decline in net profit for the September quarter.
The shares closed at Rs 5,401 on the NSE, reflecting a notable drop compared to the previous trading sessions.
Despite the setback, broader market indices like the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 experienced gains, showcasing resilience in other sectors as they ended the day on a positive note.
