Tata Elxsi Shares Dip Amid Profit Decline

Shares of Tata Elxsi fell over 3% as the company reported a 32.5% drop in net profit for the September quarter. The dip follows a decline in revenue and profitability despite a generally positive market day, with indices showing gains.

  • India

Tata Elxsi's shares suffered a setback on Friday, dropping over 3% after the design and technology services company reported a significant 32.5% decline in net profit for the September quarter.

The shares closed at Rs 5,401 on the NSE, reflecting a notable drop compared to the previous trading sessions.

Despite the setback, broader market indices like the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 experienced gains, showcasing resilience in other sectors as they ended the day on a positive note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

