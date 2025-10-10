Tata Elxsi Shares Dip Amid Profit Decline

Tata Elxsi's shares suffered a setback on Friday, dropping over 3% after the design and technology services company reported a significant 32.5% decline in net profit for the September quarter.

The shares closed at Rs 5,401 on the NSE, reflecting a notable drop compared to the previous trading sessions.

Despite the setback, broader market indices like the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 experienced gains, showcasing resilience in other sectors as they ended the day on a positive note.

