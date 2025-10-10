Left Menu

Air India's Dreamliner Troubles: FIP Calls for Urgent Grounding and Audit

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the civil aviation ministry to ground Air India's Dreamliner fleet and conduct a thorough audit after two incidents involving technical failures. They emphasize the need for a detailed check of the electrical systems to ensure passenger safety.

Updated: 10-10-2025 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has raised serious concerns regarding Air India's Boeing Dreamliner fleet following two significant technical failures in a single week. In response, they have urged the civil aviation ministry to ground the entire Dreamliner fleet for a comprehensive examination of their electrical systems.

Two separate incidents have highlighted potential issues; on October 4, a Ram Air Turbine was deployed unexpectedly on flight AI117, and on October 9, flight AI154 experienced major technical problems leading it to divert to Dubai. Both incidents involved Boeing 787 planes, commonly known as Dreamliners, raising alarms about their operational safety.

The FIP has advocated for a special audit by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and has underscored the importance of reviewing repetitive snags and minimum equipment list releases. They commended the pilots who managed to safely land the compromised aircraft, emphasizing the need for prompt regulatory intervention to ensure passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

