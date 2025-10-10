FAA Faces Staffing Crisis Amid Government Shutdown

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently tackling ongoing air traffic control staffing shortages, as confirmed by FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. This shortage persists despite the U.S. government's lengthy shutdown, now in its tenth day.

Flight operations across the nation have been experiencing delays for five consecutive days. However, Bedford assures that safety protocols will not be sacrificed.

To manage the situation, the FAA plans to reduce air traffic flow into impacted airports and centers, prioritizing safety and operational stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)