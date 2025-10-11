Left Menu

Creative Financial Rescue for Lifeline Nutrition Program Amid Shutdown

The Trump administration allocated $300 million from tariff revenue to keep the WIC program running during a government shutdown. This move prevents millions of low-income mothers and children from losing access to necessary nutrition support, as some states received emergency funds to extend their operations.

Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2025 05:45 IST
Creative Financial Rescue for Lifeline Nutrition Program Amid Shutdown
The Trump administration rescued a critical food aid initiative this week, securing $300 million from tariff revenue to sustain the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). This strategic financial maneuver ensures that millions of low-income families continue to receive essential nutrition during a federal shutdown.

WIC, supporting over 6 million individuals, faced the threat of funding depletion due to pending annual appropriations clashing with the government shutdown. The White House announced the allocation of leftover tariff revenue to sustain the program, with early impacts visible as states like Alaska and Washington reported receiving substantial federal funds.

This intervention relieves state and local governments of the immediate burden, preventing program closures and ensuring nutritional aid continuity. As political debates continue over funding allocations and healthcare reforms, the administration's temporary remedy underscores the importance of such lifeline programs amid economic uncertainties.

