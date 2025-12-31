Wall Street's Year-End Finale: Navigating Tariffs and AI Euphoria

Wall Street's primary indexes started the final trading day of 2025 with little change, despite a year filled with unpredictability due to President Donald Trump's tariffs and unprecedented enthusiasm for artificial intelligence innovations.

At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched upward by 4.5 points, marking a minuscule increase of 0.01%, bringing the figure to 48,371.52.

Similarly, the S&P 500 recorded a rise of 2.6 points or 0.04%, starting at 6,898.82, with the Nasdaq Composite slightly increasing by 1.8 points, resting at 23,420.853 as markets opened.

