Wall Street's Year-End Finale: Navigating Tariffs and AI Euphoria
Wall Street's indexes opened without much change on the final trading day of 2025. The year was marked by uncertainty due to President Trump's tariffs and significant excitement around artificial intelligence. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw slight increases at the opening bell.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:03 IST
Wall Street's primary indexes started the final trading day of 2025 with little change, despite a year filled with unpredictability due to President Donald Trump's tariffs and unprecedented enthusiasm for artificial intelligence innovations.
At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched upward by 4.5 points, marking a minuscule increase of 0.01%, bringing the figure to 48,371.52.
Similarly, the S&P 500 recorded a rise of 2.6 points or 0.04%, starting at 6,898.82, with the Nasdaq Composite slightly increasing by 1.8 points, resting at 23,420.853 as markets opened.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Markets Mixed as Tech and Financials Weigh on S&P 500 and Dow
Zelenskyy says he will meet with US President Trump in Florida on Sunday to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, reports AP.
Wall St Week Ahead-S&P 500 eyes 7,000 mark as investors look for upbeat end to strong 2025
US launches 'deadly' strike against ISIS in northwest Nigeria: President Trump