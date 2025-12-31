Left Menu

Wall Street's Year-End Finale: Navigating Tariffs and AI Euphoria

Wall Street's indexes opened without much change on the final trading day of 2025. The year was marked by uncertainty due to President Trump's tariffs and significant excitement around artificial intelligence. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw slight increases at the opening bell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's primary indexes started the final trading day of 2025 with little change, despite a year filled with unpredictability due to President Donald Trump's tariffs and unprecedented enthusiasm for artificial intelligence innovations.

At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched upward by 4.5 points, marking a minuscule increase of 0.01%, bringing the figure to 48,371.52.

Similarly, the S&P 500 recorded a rise of 2.6 points or 0.04%, starting at 6,898.82, with the Nasdaq Composite slightly increasing by 1.8 points, resting at 23,420.853 as markets opened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

