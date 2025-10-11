US Sanctions Indian Nationals for Facilitating Iranian Energy Trade

The United States has sanctioned more than 50 entities and individuals, including eight Indian nationals, for allegedly facilitating Iranian energy trade. In a statement, the State Department announced that sanctions would be applied to approximately 40 entities, individuals, and vessels to deny the Iranian regime financial resources for its malign activities.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) concurrently imposed sanctions on entities and individuals implicated in the export of Iranian petroleum and liquefied petroleum gas to global markets. Eight Indian nationals now feature on Washington's Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) and Blocked Persons list, which prevents them from engaging in business with Americans and restricts their entry into the US.

Sanctioned individuals include Niti Unmesh Bhatt of Indisol Marketing Private Limited, and Piyush Maganlal Javiya of Chemovick Private Limited, both involved in significant petrochemical imports from Iran. Others, such as Soniya Shrestha and her company, Vega Star Ship Management Private Limited, are also on the list. OFAC has stated that these actors have provided essential revenue to the Iranian regime, supporting groups that threaten the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)