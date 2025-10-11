Left Menu

Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives Across Jharkhand

In a series of three road accidents across Jharkhand, four lives were lost, and one person was injured. The incidents left two motorcyclists dead in Seraikela-Kharsawan, a man dead after a vehicle overturned onto a hut in Pakur, and another man dead in Giridih after a truck collision.

  • India

In Jharkhand, four individuals lost their lives and one was injured in three separate road accidents across the districts of Seraikela-Kharsawan, Pakur, and Giridih. These tragic incidents unfolded on Friday night and Saturday, police confirmed.

Vinay Kumar, Seraikela Police Station's officer in charge, reported that two youths, Arjun Lamay and his brother-in-law Gopi Bari, were fatally struck by an unidentified vehicle while on a motorcycle near Bolaidih on the Seraikela-Kandra Main Road. The impact resulted in instant deaths, and subsequent investigations are underway to trace the vehicle responsible.

In another incident in Pakur, a man, Sakal Besra, perished when a heavy vehicle overturned onto his roadside hut. In Giridih, Hanif Ansari died, and his wife was seriously injured after their motorcycle was rear-ended by a truck. These seriousness of these accidents has sparked public outcry and demands for compensation.

