Kolkata Metro's Purple Line Progress: Tunneling into the Future

Metro Railway Kolkata has initiated tunneling work on the Purple Line using the second Tunnel Boring Machine, named Divya. This marks a significant step in constructing 2.65 km twin tube tunnels, with completion expected by 2027. New TBM technology ensures safety and efficiency in the construction process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:27 IST
On Saturday, Metro Railway Kolkata launched the tunneling work for the Purple Line using the second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), Divya, according to an official statement.

A launching shaft has been constructed inside the St Thomas School compound to facilitate this work. Work commenced for one of the twin tunnels on July 10, utilizing TBM Durga.

The 2.65 km long twin tube tunnels, currently under construction from Kidderpore to Park Street, are expected to achieve breakthroughs by December 2026 and March 2027. Senior officials and stakeholders, including representatives from Metro Railway and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, were present for this milestone event.

The new generation TBMs, designed to bore at 80 mm/min, are equipped with advanced technology for safe and efficient operation. Victoria Station's top slab work is 66% complete, while Park Street Station's diaphragm wall construction is at 50%. Trains currently running along the Joka-Majerhat corridor aim to extend to Park Street in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

