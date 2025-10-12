Rising and Falling Market Shares: A New Battle in the Auto Industry

The automotive sector witnessed a shift in market dynamics as Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki posted increases in their retail sales share for September. According to newly released data, Tata Motors captured a 13.75% market share, up from 11.52% the previous year, while Maruti Suzuki increased its share to 41.17% from 40.83%.

Conversely, Hyundai Motor India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor experienced declines in their market shares for the same period. Hyundai's market share fell to 11.96% from last year's 13.72%, while Toyota's share dropped to 6.78% from 7.35%. Despite these fluctuations, overall passenger vehicle retail sales saw a 6% increase year-on-year.

In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp led the growth with a rise in market share to 25.10%, boosting its sales to 3,23,268 units. While TVS Motor Company also saw an increase in its market presence, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India encountered a decline. The two-wheeler category grew by 6.5% in total sales over the year.