Rising and Falling Market Shares: A New Battle in the Auto Industry
Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki recorded an increase in their retail sales market share for September, while Hyundai and Toyota witnessed declines. The passenger vehicle segment overall saw a 6% increase in sales year-on-year. Two-wheeler sales, led by Hero MotoCorp, also experienced growth with a 6.5% rise in sales.
The automotive sector witnessed a shift in market dynamics as Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki posted increases in their retail sales share for September. According to newly released data, Tata Motors captured a 13.75% market share, up from 11.52% the previous year, while Maruti Suzuki increased its share to 41.17% from 40.83%.
Conversely, Hyundai Motor India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor experienced declines in their market shares for the same period. Hyundai's market share fell to 11.96% from last year's 13.72%, while Toyota's share dropped to 6.78% from 7.35%. Despite these fluctuations, overall passenger vehicle retail sales saw a 6% increase year-on-year.
In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp led the growth with a rise in market share to 25.10%, boosting its sales to 3,23,268 units. While TVS Motor Company also saw an increase in its market presence, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India encountered a decline. The two-wheeler category grew by 6.5% in total sales over the year.