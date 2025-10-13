Slovak Train Collision Leaves 20 Injured

A collision between two trains in eastern Slovakia left at least 20 individuals injured on Monday, as reported by emergency services and local media. The accident involved the derailment of both an engine and a carriage.

Police footage shared on Facebook depicted the chaotic aftermath, showcasing mangled wreckage and a locomotive along with a carriage that had derailed, resting on the hillside. Paramedics were on-site attending to those injured in the collision.

Slovak's rescue service dispatched two helicopters and several ambulances to the scene. Although there were 80 passengers onboard, there were no immediate reports of casualties. An investigation is currently underway, and nearby hospitals have activated trauma plans to manage the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)