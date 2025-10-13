Innovation-Driven Growth: Noble Laureates Illuminate Economic Pathways
Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt won the 2023 Nobel Memorial Prize in economics for their work on innovation-driven economic growth. Their research emphasized the importance of understanding and maintaining the mechanisms of creative destruction, crucial for sustaining economic progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:42 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt were awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics for their groundbreaking research into innovation-driven economic growth.
Their work highlighted the necessity of understanding and sustaining the mechanisms of creative destruction, where new and better products replace outdated ones, fostering ongoing economic advancement.
This award underscores the importance of maintaining the conditions essential for continuous innovation, which is vital to prevent economic stagnation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement