Train Tragedy Strikes Eastern Slovakia

A collision between two trains in eastern Slovakia near Roznava left dozens injured. The incident occurred shortly after 10 am local time, and an investigation has been launched into its cause. Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok reported two passengers in critical condition, with human error suspected.

  • Country:
  • Slovakia

In a tragic incident on Monday morning, two fast trains collided in eastern Slovakia, leaving dozens of passengers injured. The collision took place near Roznava shortly after 10 am local time.

Preliminary estimates by Slovak Railways indicated that approximately 80 passengers were on board, with the collision causing significant damage to one engine and derailing the other train. Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok confirmed that while most injuries were not severe, two passengers are in critical condition.

Authorities have commenced an investigation to determine the accident's cause, with Sutaj Estok pointing to potential human error as a contributing factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

