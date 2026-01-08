Left Menu

REFILE-Venezuela's interior minister says 100 people died in U.S. attack

Venezuela's interior minister Diosdado Cabello ‌said late on Wednesday that 100 people died in the ⁠U.S. attack which removed President Nicolas Maduro from power on Saturday. Caracas have not previously given a ​number for those killed, but the army posted ‍a list of 23 names of its dead.

Caracas have not previously given a ​number for those killed, but the army posted ‍a list of 23 names of its dead. Venezuelan officials have said a large part of ⁠Maduro's ‌security contingent was ⁠killed "in cold blood," and Cuba has said 32 ‍members of its military and intelligence services in Venezuela ​were killed. Maduro's wife Cilia Flores, detained alongside ⁠him, suffered a head injury during the U.S. raid, ⁠Cabello said, and Maduro an injury to his leg.

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez, ⁠who Cabello praised during his weekly show on state ⁠television ‌as "courageous", declared on Tuesday a week of mourning for members of the ⁠military killed in the raid.

