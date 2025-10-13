Left Menu

Tata AutoComp Targets Indian Railways Modernisation

Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd aims to tap the modernisation opportunities in Indian Railways, expanding beyond automotive components. With partnerships with global firms like Skoda, the company is focusing on localising advanced technologies for India's rail sector, aligning with the government's push for infrastructure improvement.

Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd is eyeing new opportunities in the modernization of Indian Railways, according to Vice-Chairman Arvind Goel. The company aims to expand its business focus beyond automotive components by leveraging the advancements occurring in India's rail sector.

Strategic partnerships with global technology leaders, including Skoda, Compin Fainsa, and Air International Thermal Systems, allow Tata AutoComp to offer world-class products in the Indian market. These collaborations are designed to integrate global expertise with India's manufacturing capabilities.

Highlighting the Indian government's investments in initiatives like the Vande Bharat trains, Goel stated the railways sector is a logical expansion for Tata AutoComp. The firm plans to showcase its advanced solutions at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition 2025, emphasizing its commitment to localizing advanced technologies for economic competitiveness.

