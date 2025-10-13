Left Menu

Reia Diamonds Shines in Pre-Seed Funding Round

Reia Diamonds, a start-up jeweller, has secured Rs 2 crore in pre-seed funding to enhance product innovation and expand its retail footprint. The Bengaluru-based brand, with stores in three cities, aims to reinforce its omnichannel presence and innovate in engagement rings and everyday jewellery.

Updated: 13-10-2025 18:36 IST
Reia Diamonds, a burgeoning name in the jewellery start-up sector, announced on Monday that it has successfully raised Rs 2 crore in a pre-seed funding round. This financial boost is set to drive product innovation and reinforce the company's retail presence across key locations.

The brand, renowned for its lab-grown jewellery, currently operates stores in Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Coimbatore. The latest investment will aid in the next phase of retail expansion, focusing on strengthening Reia's omnichannel presence.

This funding round was spearheaded by Dinesh Talera and family, well-known as the founders of Mysore Saree Udyog, with participation from Venture Catalysts. Since its establishment in 2023, Reia Diamonds has been committed to innovating its engagement ring segment and everyday jewellery collections, aiming to capture a broader market audience.

