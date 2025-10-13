Rubicon Research IPO Oversubscribed 103.9 Times, Boosting Growth Prospects

Rubicon Research Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) saw overwhelming interest, being oversubscribed by 103.90 times on its final day. The offering, valued at Rs 1,377.5 crore, saw nearly 171 million shares bid against the 164 million available, according to data from the NSE.

The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers was subscribed 130.26 times, while non-institutional investors showed significant interest with a 97.61-time subscription. Retail Individual Investors also participated enthusiastically, with 35.47 times subscription.

Funds from the IPO, which will repay Rs 310 crore in debt, also aim to fuel Rubicon's expansion through acquisitions. The company focuses on R&D for specialty drug-device products, primarily targeting the US market, and recently acquired a manufacturing facility for Rs 149 crore.

