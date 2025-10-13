Revitalizing India's Blue Economy: Expanding Horizons of the Fishing Sector

NITI Aayog has urged a swift expansion and modernization of India's fishing fleet to promote the nation's blue economy, calling for enhanced market access. The think tank emphasizes the need to scale operations and improve monitoring and surveillance systems to ensure effective management of maritime resources.

The report, 'India's Blue Economy', outlines the necessity for capacity building and research. It underscores the importance of aligning fishing techniques with target species, vessel capabilities, and existing regulatory frameworks to promote sustainable fishing.

Addressing critical infrastructure gaps is pivotal for boosting fish exports, according to the report, which proposes establishing necessary frameworks. India's extensive maritime area, with over 11,098 km of coastline, holds vast potential, yet the report highlights the need for more Indian-flagged vessels for high-seas fishing.

