NDR InvIT Trust Expands with Acquisition of Lucknow Warehouse

NSE-listed NDR InvIT Trust announced its acquisition of the MLG Warehousing and Industrial Park in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, valued at Rs 143.9 crore. The facility spans approximately 4.63 lakh sq ft of leasable area, strategically placing the Trust in the burgeoning Lucknow logistics market.

The modern warehouse boasts 98% occupancy, leased to leading firms across sectors such as FMCD, third-party logistics, retail, and paint. Located along NH 30, the facility ensures seamless connectivity to key industrial hubs, highlighting its strategic geographical advantages.

NDR InvIT's purchase aligns with its strategy of broadening its logistics assets across India. Supported by NDR Warehousing Private Limited, the company seeks to drive India's logistics transformation through a network of sustainable, strategically located assets to support the nation's supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)