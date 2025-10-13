Left Menu

NDR InvIT Trust Expands with Acquisition of Lucknow Warehouse

NDR InvIT Trust has acquired the MLG Warehousing and Industrial Park in Lucknow for Rs 143.9 crore, signaling its strategic entry into Lucknow's logistics market. The Grade-A facility covers 4.63 lakh sq ft and is 98% occupied, reinforcing the Trust's commitment to expanding its logistics portfolio in key Indian markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:48 IST
NSE-listed NDR InvIT Trust announced its acquisition of the MLG Warehousing and Industrial Park in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, valued at Rs 143.9 crore. The facility spans approximately 4.63 lakh sq ft of leasable area, strategically placing the Trust in the burgeoning Lucknow logistics market.

The modern warehouse boasts 98% occupancy, leased to leading firms across sectors such as FMCD, third-party logistics, retail, and paint. Located along NH 30, the facility ensures seamless connectivity to key industrial hubs, highlighting its strategic geographical advantages.

NDR InvIT's purchase aligns with its strategy of broadening its logistics assets across India. Supported by NDR Warehousing Private Limited, the company seeks to drive India's logistics transformation through a network of sustainable, strategically located assets to support the nation's supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

