Afghanistan Invites Indian Business Amid Assurances of Stability

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi assured Indian businesses that Afghanistan has established peace, fostering conditions for economic ties with India. However, visa issues and goods movement remain hurdles that need addressing for smoother trade and project execution between the two nations.

Amir Khan Muttaqi
  • Country:
  • India

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has extended a welcoming hand to Indian businesses, assuring them that the war-torn nation now enjoys peace under Taliban rule, promising a stable ground for economic activities. This comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen Afghanistan-India economic engagement.

During an industry meeting organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Muttaqi acknowledged the persisting issues of visa approvals, which significantly impede the smooth movement of business personnel from both countries. He urged for immediate resolutions to these challenges.

Muttaqi, visiting India, highlighted that bilateral trade between the nations has already reached the USD 1 billion mark, reflecting the potential for further economic cooperation, provided logistical obstacles are efficiently addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

