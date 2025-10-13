Just Dial Reports Profit Dip as Traffic Shifts Mobile

Just Dial Ltd, a prominent figure in the local search engine sector, announced on Monday a 22.47% decline in its consolidated net profit, bringing the total to Rs 119.44 crore for the second quarter ending September 2025. This is a noticeable drop from the Rs 154.07 crore recorded during the same period last year, according to a late-night disclosure from the company.

Currently under the control of Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani's RIL, Just Dial saw its revenue from operations rise by 6.4% to Rs 303.07 crore in the September quarter, surpassing last year's Rs 284.83 crore. The company reported that total traffic, expressed in Unique Visitors, reached 197.7 million, down slightly year-on-year by 0.2%, but up 2.3% compared to the previous quarter.

Chief Growth Officer Shwetank Dixit characterized Q2 FY26 as a period of consistency and disciplined execution. The company is focused on enhancing technology, processes, and talent, with a strategic investment in R&D aimed at utilizing AI to boost operational efficiency. Meanwhile, Just Dial's shares closed at Rs 859.65 on BSE, marking a 3.22% increase from the previous day.

(With inputs from agencies.)