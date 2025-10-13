Just Dial Reports Profit Dip as Traffic Shifts Mobile
Just Dial Ltd reported a 22.47% decline in net profit for Q2 2025 to Rs 119.44 crore. Despite an increase in revenue from operations, total income and other income fell, affected by bond yield increases. Mobile traffic rose, making up most of the user base.
- Country:
- India
Just Dial Ltd, a prominent figure in the local search engine sector, announced on Monday a 22.47% decline in its consolidated net profit, bringing the total to Rs 119.44 crore for the second quarter ending September 2025. This is a noticeable drop from the Rs 154.07 crore recorded during the same period last year, according to a late-night disclosure from the company.
Currently under the control of Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani's RIL, Just Dial saw its revenue from operations rise by 6.4% to Rs 303.07 crore in the September quarter, surpassing last year's Rs 284.83 crore. The company reported that total traffic, expressed in Unique Visitors, reached 197.7 million, down slightly year-on-year by 0.2%, but up 2.3% compared to the previous quarter.
Chief Growth Officer Shwetank Dixit characterized Q2 FY26 as a period of consistency and disciplined execution. The company is focused on enhancing technology, processes, and talent, with a strategic investment in R&D aimed at utilizing AI to boost operational efficiency. Meanwhile, Just Dial's shares closed at Rs 859.65 on BSE, marking a 3.22% increase from the previous day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Colab Platforms Ventures into AI's Billion-Dollar Future
MercadoLibre Ventures into Brazil's Online Medicine Market
Airlines Fight Trump-Era Ruling on Joint Ventures
Baltika Ventures Into India: Russian Beer Giant Eyes 2026 Launch
Unleashing 'Storm': Hrithik Roshan Ventures Into Streaming Production