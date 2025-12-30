Mahindra Susten Powers Up: New Solar Ventures in Gujarat and Rajasthan

Mahindra Susten announced the successful commissioning of 560 MWp solar capacities in Gujarat and Rajasthan, set for 2025. This ambitious project aims to generate an impressive 1,000 million units (MUs) of clean electricity every year.

Incorporating around 12,400 tonnes of steel and 2,600 km of cabling, the solar installations also utilize approximately 1 million solar modules. The 560 MWp capacities comprise a 280 MWp solar plant in Gujarat and another 280 MWp facility in Rajasthan, both operating under long-term 25-year PPAs with respective state energy bodies.

The projects span 2,000 acres and contribute to reliable utility-scale power for state grids. With several additional large-scale projects underway, Mahindra Susten is extending beyond solar energy to hybrid solutions and energy storage, bolstering its position as a leader in India's renewable sector.

