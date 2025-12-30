Left Menu

Mahindra Susten Powers Up: New Solar Ventures in Gujarat and Rajasthan

Mahindra Susten has successfully commissioned 560 MWp of solar capacities in Gujarat and Rajasthan. This initiative is aimed at generating 1,000 MUs of clean electricity annually. The projects, covering 2,000 acres, support Mahindra's strategy to enhance its renewable footprint and contribute to India's clean energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:25 IST
Mahindra Susten Powers Up: New Solar Ventures in Gujarat and Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Susten announced the successful commissioning of 560 MWp solar capacities in Gujarat and Rajasthan, set for 2025. This ambitious project aims to generate an impressive 1,000 million units (MUs) of clean electricity every year.

Incorporating around 12,400 tonnes of steel and 2,600 km of cabling, the solar installations also utilize approximately 1 million solar modules. The 560 MWp capacities comprise a 280 MWp solar plant in Gujarat and another 280 MWp facility in Rajasthan, both operating under long-term 25-year PPAs with respective state energy bodies.

The projects span 2,000 acres and contribute to reliable utility-scale power for state grids. With several additional large-scale projects underway, Mahindra Susten is extending beyond solar energy to hybrid solutions and energy storage, bolstering its position as a leader in India's renewable sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Faith: Religion as a Tool in West Bengal Elections

Political Faith: Religion as a Tool in West Bengal Elections

 India
2
Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

 France
3
Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Holiday Trading

Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Holiday Trading

 United Kingdom
4
Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Commission Revises Schedule

Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Com...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025