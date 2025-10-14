Left Menu

Innovators of Change: Nobel Prize in Economics Honors Creative Destruction

Three esteemed researchers received the Nobel Prize in economics for their groundbreaking work on 'creative destruction.' Their research highlights how innovation fuels economic growth by superseding outdated practices. The award underscores the importance of fostering advancement and supporting workers amidst transitions.

Three researchers have been awarded the Nobel Prize in economics for their profound exploration into the realm of 'creative destruction,' a concept explaining how innovations drive economic growth and improve human welfare by replacing outdated products and practices. Despite causing some disruption, their work emphasizes the invigorating role of new technologies in the economy.

The laureates, Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt, delve into how groundbreaking ideas disrupt established industries, drawing parallels from historical shifts such as steam engines replacing horse wagons to contemporary transformations like e-commerce outpacing traditional retail. Their insights highlight the necessity of supporting innovation while safeguarding the workforce.

The Nobel committee praised their contributions to understanding economic progress, marking it as a continuation of the ideas originally proposed by Joseph Schumpeter. The laureates' research underscores the critical importance of embracing change and competition, particularly as Europe seeks to bridge productivity gaps with global leaders such as the US and China.

