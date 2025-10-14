Left Menu

China Implements Special Port Fees Amid U.S. Tensions

China has begun imposing special port fees on U.S.-affiliated vessels, exempting Chinese-built ships. The move counters U.S. fees on China-linked vessels. Exemptions include Chinese-built ships and empty-loaded vessels entering for repairs. Announced by China's transport ministry, the fees reflect ongoing trade tensions.

China has initiated the collection of special port fees targeting ships that are owned, operated, built, or flagged by U.S. entities. Interestingly, vessels built by China will not be subject to these charges, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

The policy further spells out additional exemptions. These include ships constructed by China and those entering Chinese shipyards solely for repair purposes. Specific other vessels may also be deemed exempt from these fees.

This measure comes as a response by China's transport ministry to counterpart fees imposed by the U.S. on vessels linked to China. The implementation of these fees signals an ongoing trade friction between the two nations.

