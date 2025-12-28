US-India Relations 2025: Stronger Ties Amid Trade Tensions

In 2025, the US-India relationship navigated a complex path of strengthened partnerships and contentious trade disputes. Their ties, strained by punitive tariffs and immigration policies, were reinvigorated by diplomatic engagements such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US and the signing of a decade-long defence agreement.

Despite initial optimism, the relationship encountered hurdles with contentious trade negotiations. President Trump criticized India's high tariffs, dubbing it 'a very high tariff nation.' His administration's stance intensified trade tensions, imposing reciprocal tariffs as a pressure tactic. Yet, both nations underscored the importance of reaching a bilateral trade agreement.

The year was also marked by strategic alliances against terrorism, evidenced by the US's extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India and the mutual defence agreement signaling enhanced strategic ties. As both leaders, Modi and Trump, acknowledged the intertwined destinies of their nations, they pledged continued cooperation for global stability and economic growth.