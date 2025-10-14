Ericsson Surpasses Expectations with Strong Earnings Despite Sales Dip

Ericsson, the Swedish telecoms equipment maker, announced a rise in quarterly core earnings that surpassed analyst expectations. The company's operational improvements have significantly boosted margins, overcoming declining sales figures.

The adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), excluding restructuring charges, reached 15.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.62 billion) for the quarter ending in September, easily exceeding the forecast of 14.1 billion crowns from an Infront consensus poll. Ericsson's strategic cost savings and its strong foothold in the North American market have propelled it ahead of competitor Nokia in the competitive 5G landscape.

Despite this success, Ericsson's third-quarter net sales saw a 9% decrease from the previous year, amounting to 56.2 billion crowns, though this was still above analysts' predictions. The company's notable contracts, including a major $14 billion deal with AT&T, positioned Ericsson as the second-largest vendor in the global radio access network market, trailing only Huawei. However, a slowdown in sales across the Americas, attributed to earlier deliveries and network investments by key clients, raises concerns about future revenue stability.