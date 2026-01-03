Left Menu

High-Profile Surrender Deals Major Blow to Maoist Insurgency

In a major setback to the CPI (Maoist), commander Badse Sukka and 19 cadres surrendered to the Telangana police. This surrender weakens the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army and assures surrendered members of Rs 1.82 crore in rewards under the rehabilitation policy, enabling them to rebuild their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:04 IST
In a significant blow to the Maoist insurgency, high-ranking commander Badse Sukka, known as Deva, surrendered alongside 19 other underground cadre to the Telangana police, officials reported on Saturday.

The surrender marks a severe setback for the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and the Telangana State committee of the CPI (Maoist) party. The group handed over 'arms dumps', including those associated with Hiduma and Badse, a police statement confirmed.

Badse Sukka, a prominent tribal leader in the CPI (Maoist), specialized in military strategy and played a crucial role in several notorious attacks. With a reward of Rs 75 lakh on his head, his surrender signals significant progress in dismantling the insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

