Negis Studios and Rangbhoomi Motion Pictures Forge New Cinematic Path
In a strategic collaboration, Negis Studios and Rangbhoomi Motion Pictures join forces for two film projects, merging creativity and strategic planning. This partnership aims to elevate Indian cinema with compelling storytelling, supported by Bollywood figures and promising a fresh wave of talent and innovative content.
In a significant move for Indian cinema, Negis Studios and Rangbhoomi Motion Pictures have announced a strategic collaboration. The news, unveiled at a press event in Andheri Lokhandwala, Mumbai, marks a promising union for two upcoming film projects.
Rangbhoomi Motion Pictures will handle creative production aspects, while Negis Studios focuses on financial management and planning. This alliance promises to blend creative vision with operational expertise, aiming to deliver meaningful, commercially successful stories. Prominent Bollywood writer Pritam Jha applauded the venture, heralding it as a bold step towards innovative Indian cinema.
Actors Godaan Kumar, Bhavya Shinde, and Isha Sood added star power to the event, expressing enthusiasm for the opportunities this partnership represents for new talent and impactful storytelling. Industry insiders are optimistic, viewing this collaboration as a reflection of the dynamic evolution in India's film landscape.
