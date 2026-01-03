Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben: A Bollywood Engagement to Remember

Bollywood celebrity Nupur Sanon, sister of acclaimed actress Kriti Sanon, has shared exciting news of her engagement to singer Stebin Ben, renowned for his work in 'Sahiba'.

The announcement was made via a series of heartfelt photos posted on Instagram, capturing the exact moment Ben, dressed in elegant dark blue formals, went down on one knee to propose.

Meanwhile, Sanon looked stunning in a light blue halter dress with pink floral designs, writing in her caption that it was the 'easiest YES'. The couple plans to wed in Udaipur, though further details remain under wraps.

(With inputs from agencies.)