Left Menu

Toxic: A Daring Bollywood Fairytale

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria revealed the first poster of 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups', directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film, releasing on March 19, 2026, stars Yash, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi. Known for its groundbreaking dual-language shooting in English and Kannada, it's set for theatrical release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 16:14 IST
Toxic: A Daring Bollywood Fairytale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Tara Sutaria unveiled the striking poster for her upcoming film, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups', where she stars as Rebecca.

The movie, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, hits theaters on March 19, 2026, and headlines actor Yash alongside Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi. This feature, a production by VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, distinguishes itself by being shot in both English and Kannada, marking a first for Indian cinema.

Sutaria's director, Mohandas, spoke highly of her intuitive talent and transformative performance, expressing confidence that the audience will be equally captivated. 'Toxic' marks Yash's highly anticipated return to the screen following his blockbuster success in 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
OPPO Reno15 Series: Revolutionizing Photography with Advanced AI Features

OPPO Reno15 Series: Revolutionizing Photography with Advanced AI Features

 India
2
Yemen Crisis: A Gulf Showdown

Yemen Crisis: A Gulf Showdown

 Global
3
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Young Life at Dubepur Turn

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Young Life at Dubepur Turn

 India
4
Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela

Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026