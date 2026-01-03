Toxic: A Daring Bollywood Fairytale

Bollywood star Tara Sutaria unveiled the striking poster for her upcoming film, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups', where she stars as Rebecca.

The movie, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, hits theaters on March 19, 2026, and headlines actor Yash alongside Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi. This feature, a production by VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, distinguishes itself by being shot in both English and Kannada, marking a first for Indian cinema.

Sutaria's director, Mohandas, spoke highly of her intuitive talent and transformative performance, expressing confidence that the audience will be equally captivated. 'Toxic' marks Yash's highly anticipated return to the screen following his blockbuster success in 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

(With inputs from agencies.)