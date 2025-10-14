GE Aerospace Boosts Local Manufacturing and Skilling in Pune

GE Aerospace is marking a major milestone as its Pune facility completes ten years of operation, showcasing significant advancements in local high-value manufacturing and skilling. According to a senior executive, the site's outputs are critical components for GE90, GEnx, GE9X, and LEAP engines, the latter produced by CFM, a GE-Safran joint venture.

Pune has emerged as a pivotal hub for producing commercial jet engine parts and honing advanced manufacturing skills. Over the last decade, over 5,000 associates have been trained through the company's various programs, GE Aerospace announced on Tuesday. The facility employs its proprietary lean operations model, FLIGHT DECK, to optimize production.

Executive Director Amol Nagar expressed pride in developing local capacity, noting investments in education and training to enhance this initiative further. The aerospace workforce at Pune benefits from precision manufacturing training, part-time graduate programs, and continuous learning. Last year, the company also committed over ₹240 crores to expand the facility.

