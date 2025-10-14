One Prastha Realty Secures Strategic Growth Capital for Township Expansion

One Prastha Realty, a burgeoning name in the real estate sector, has successfully raised Rs 80 crore in debt financing from Capri Global. This critical funding is directed towards the development of an expansive 57-acre integrated township in Sonipat, Haryana.

The company, having already completed an 8.5-acre residential project in the area, now plans to further capitalize on the burgeoning demand for residential plots attributed to enhanced infrastructure and better connectivity with Delhi and Gurugram. "This isn't just about raising debt—it's about securing strategic growth capital," explained Aditya Goel, Co-Founder of One Prastha.

The company intends to utilize the funds for project development, infrastructure enhancements, and the expansion of residential and community spaces, thereby strengthening their market position. Founded in 2023, One Prastha Realty is poised to transform Sonipat's real estate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)