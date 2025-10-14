Gold Rush: Bubble or Opportunity?

In a year marked by economic uncertainty, gold's allure as a safe haven is undeniable. Yet, as its price continues to skyrocket, analysts are questioning whether this surge is sustainable or the new bubble in disguise. The 56% increase in gold since January has unfolded alongside a robust recovery in global stocks.

Factors like geopolitical tensions and global inflation concerns have driven the demand for gold. Lax monetary policies and attempts to weaken the U.S. dollar have also played a role. However, with unclear valuation metrics, investors are left pondering whether the precious metal's rally has peaked.

The debate intensifies as major financial institutions project further price hikes. As gold continues its ascent, mirroring high-performing stocks, its role as a diversification tool comes into question. With unease in the air, investors remain vigilant, wary of a potential downturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)