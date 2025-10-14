Left Menu

Delhi's Road Safety Gains: A 2.5% Decline in Crash Deaths

Road crash deaths in Delhi have decreased by 2.5% through September 2025, compared to last year, according to the Delhi Traffic Police. The decline is due to data-driven interventions, enhanced road infrastructure, and a multi-pronged approach. High-risk locations have been identified for safety improvements.

Updated: 14-10-2025 15:41 IST
Delhi's Road Safety Gains: A 2.5% Decline in Crash Deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Road crash fatalities in the national capital have seen a significant decrease, with a 2.5% reduction compared to the same period last year. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, fatal road crashes have also dipped by 2.9%, reflecting the positive impact of strategic interventions.

The decline is attributed to consistent, data-driven efforts and systematic enhancements to road infrastructure. By analyzing crash data and identifying risk factors, the Delhi Traffic Police has been able to recommend engineering changes to combat this issue, effectively reducing road deaths.

This proactive approach also included identifying 143 high-risk locations citywide, with new safety designs and speed-calming measures implemented. Collaboration with various departments and adherence to guidelines from the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety have further bolstered these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

