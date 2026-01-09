Leaders Condemn Russia's Missile Use as Escalation

The governments of Britain, France, and Germany have jointly condemned Russia's recent military actions in Ukraine.

The use of an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile in western Ukraine has been denounced as 'escalatory and unacceptable.' The condemnation came after a conference call between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The leaders' call underscores rising international concerns about military aggression in the region and signals a push for diplomatic measures to address the situation.