Leaders Condemn Russia's Missile Use as Escalation
Britain, France, and Germany strongly criticized Russia's deployment of an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile in western Ukraine, labeling it as 'escalatory and unacceptable,' according to a statement from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office. The statement followed a call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron.
The use of an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile in western Ukraine has been denounced as 'escalatory and unacceptable.' The condemnation came after a conference call between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron.
The leaders' call underscores rising international concerns about military aggression in the region and signals a push for diplomatic measures to address the situation.