Political Sparring in Delhi: Gupta's Sharp Rejoinder to AAP
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused the AAP of misguiding the public and not respecting her leadership due to her gender. She criticized Arvind Kejriwal's political journey and alleged deliberate conspiracies against her by the opposition amidst personal attacks and misinterpretations.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her dismay on Friday over comments by AAP leaders that, in her view, sought to undermine her dignity. She claimed that the opposition is resistant to a woman leading the government and working tirelessly.
During a discussion on the lieutenant governor's address in the Delhi Assembly, Gupta criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, while avoiding direct name mentions.
Gupta alleged that her verbal slips were manipulated by AAP, highlighting a discrepancy between her accidental misspeaking and what she characterized as AAP's deliberate misinformation. She insisted that her administration, alongside BJP MLAs, continues to work diligently for Delhi's citizens.
