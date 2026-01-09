Left Menu

Tragedy and Turmoil: The Silent Struggles of Court Staff

A protest erupted among Saket court staff after Harish Singh Mahar, alleged to have faced excessive work pressure, took his own life. The march, involving over 100 staffers, was directed towards Delhi High Court. The court community expressed solidarity, planning a peaceful sit-in to highlight overwork issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:33 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at the Saket court complex as a male staff member allegedly committed suicide under the heavy burden of work pressure.

The individual, identified as Harish Singh Mahar, reportedly ended his life by leaping from the fifth floor of the courthouse. His demise sparked a protest march involving over 100 court staffers directed towards Delhi High Court.

The protestors and advocates revealed Mahar's suicide note cited 'excessive work pressure' as a key motive.

In response, the District and Sessions Courts Employees Welfare Association announced plans for a 'peaceful sit-in' to honor their colleague and abstained from duties in the upcoming National Lok Adalat, standing firmly with the deceased's family.

