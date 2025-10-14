France's 2026 Budget: Ambitious Plans Amidst Political Turmoil

France's 2026 budget, unveiled amid political uncertainty, relies on hopeful economic forecasts that may not come to fruition, according to the fiscal watchdog. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, recently reappointed, faces a challenging path as opposition mounts.

The French administration grapples with high risk premiums on bonds and pressure on credit ratings, casting doubt on fiscal recovery. The euro zone's second-largest economy seeks to reduce its budget deficit and debt-to-GDP ratio under intense market scrutiny.

Challenges amplify as President Macron's successive prime ministers struggle against political resistance to enact fiscal measures. The proposed 30 billion euro squeeze, including tax changes and new levies, is questioned for its feasibility amidst optimistic economic scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)